Joan M. Kinney Obituary

Joan M. Kinney, 78, Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully on Halloween morning after a period of declining health.
Joan was born on Nov. 10, 1942 to Herbert and Gertrude Little. Joan grew up in McIndoe Falls, Vt. and graduated from the McIndoe Falls Academy in 1960.
Joan went on to work at the Lisbon Shoe Shop, the Profile Cleaners office, and the Clark School for the Deaf. She met and married Craig Kinney while working at the school and they later divorced.
Joan had two children, Michael S. and Deborah L. Kinney and was a stay-at-home mom for many years. When the children were older, Joan worked at Chamberlin’s Greenhouse for six years prior to starting work at the Grafton County Nursing Home. She retired from the County after 23 years.
Joan loved to knit and do crafts. She enjoyed visits and outings with her dear friends and her niece, Bethany. She loved playing poker and canasta at the Beattie House with her many friends. The family wishes to thank all of her friends at the Beattie House for their friendship, love and concern.
She is survived by her son Michael S. Kinney and wife Dulcie of Mebane, N.C. and daughter Deborah and fiancé Justin of Fairfax, Vt. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Lucas Hoyt and Brody Leduc, who meant the world to her. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a “Time of Remembrance” for Joan beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, with calling hours to follow until 8 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, NH 03561 or to Ryegate Small Animal Hospital, 54 Moore Lane, Ryegate, VT 05042.
Joan was an amazing mother. She was a strong, independent woman who loved to joke and laugh. She will be greatly missed by many. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
