Joan Mary Field - Obituary

Joan Mary Field, 71, of Bayley Hazen Road, Peacham, Vt. died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Joan was born in Burlington, Vt. on Feb. 26, 1948 to Omer Romeo and Madeline Elizabeth (Curtis) Matte. She was a graduate of Danville High School. On Nov. 27, 1971 she married David A. Field.
Joan worked for Fairbanks Scales and as a clerk at Zayre’s, both in St. Johnsbury. Later, she was employed as a teller for Caledonia National Bank. Most recently she was a commercial accounts agent with Sawyers Insurance in Danville.
Joan was a member of Just A Club in Peacham. She enjoyed camping at Crazy Horse and Kettle Pond along with hiking Devil’s Hill in Peacham. Along with playing BINGO, she liked traveling to Maine and Mystic, Conn. Mostly, Joan enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and her family.
She is survived by her husband, David Field of Peacham; two children, Jennifer Laflamme and husband Randy of Peacham and Dana Field and wife Karen of Walden, Vt.; four grandchildren, David Bouwer, Savannah Stevenson, Ashley Field and Chelsea Field; a great grandchild, Pyper Fletcher; three sisters, Cecile Boivin and husband Victor of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Theresa Wilkins and husband David of Waterford, Vt., and Sharon Cardin and husband Paul of North Haverhill, N.H.; three brothers, Andrew Matte and wife Donna of Waterford, David Matte and wife Deb of Danville, and George Matte of Danville; a brother in law Richard Barrett and wife Denise of Waterford, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and an uncle. Also surviving is David’s family, Lois Field White of Danville, Margo Hoogeboom and husband Luke of Monument, Colo., and Claudia Heivly and husband David of Pownal, Maine.
She was predeceased by her father, Omer Matte in May 1977 and her mother, Madeline Matte on June 16, 2016; a sister, Janette Barrett; and two brothers, Philip Matte and infant Richard Matte.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 240 Route 2 East, Danville.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
