Joan Rae (Ramsdell) Isham Obituary

Joan Rae (Ramsdell) Isham, 85, from St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on Nov. 17, 2022, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Aug. 24, 1937, to Ruth and Henry Ramsdell and married Leonard “Bud” Isham on Oct. 1, 1955.
Joan graduated from Concord High School, Concord, Vt. in 1955 and in later years, graduated college from Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vt.
She enjoyed several careers including an elementary school teacher, a secretary at Fairbanks, and an independent mail contractor for the United States Postal Service
Joan was a member of the United Grace Methodist Church in St. Johnsbury and a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club where she ranked Secretary and later President of the Vermont Chapter.
She was extremely independent and enjoyed having her family around especially during holidays and parties. Her passion was traveling which she did extensively, visiting every state in the Union except two.
Joan is survived by her children, Keith Isham and Teresa of Kirby, Pam Robie of St. Johnsbury, Jeff Isham of Newbury, her grandchildren Nate Couture, Nichole White, Brandon Isham, Katie Dupont, Jennifer Warren and Ryan Robie. She is also survived by her sisters, Brenda Easter of Winter Haven, Fla. and Sharon Moore and Tom of St. Johnsbury. Several great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, many friends and a very special friend, Lois Ward of St. Johnsbury.
She is predeceased by her husband Leonard “Bud” Isham in 1989, a daughter, Teal (Isham) Couture in 2018, a grandson, Jacob Isham in 2017, her parents Ruth (Hughes) and Henry Ramsdell, sister Carol Streeter, brother-in-law Carl Streeter and a brother-in-law, Gene Easter.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, Vt. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church on Central Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will take place at the Overlook Cemetery in East Concord, Vt. in May 2023
