Joanne (Jo) Ruth Washburn - Obituary

Joanne (Jo) Ruth Washburn lost her courageous fight to cancer on Sept. 15, 2020, at her Pullman, Wash. home.
Jo was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Lyndon, Vt. to Bruce and Greta (Leach) Washburn. She attended elementary school in East Burke, Vt., playing sports, fishing, and skiing at Burke Mountain. Sports participation continued at Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center, Vt. Jo and her classmate, Sheila Russel decided to enroll at the University of Connecticut; Sheila in pharmacy and Jo in physical education. Another friend, Fay Husted, joined the two Vermonters on bike trips and many adventures on campus. In 1959, after graduation, Sheila returned to Vermont to practice pharmacy, and Jo and Fay eventually traveled to Washington State University for graduate work.
In 1963, after graduation from WSU, Jo spent two years teaching and coaching at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Wash. She then returned to WSU to teach, coach skiing and direct the Women’s Intramural Program. Jo became very involved in the expansion of college women’s athletics at the state, regional, and national levels. She served as the women’s athletic director from 1965-1983; she was president of the Northwest College Women’s Sports Association and served on its governing committee for many years. She served as WSU’s delegate to the national Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. She is a member of the WSU Athletics Hall of Fame. Jo played a key role in the gender-equity athletics lawsuit at WSU which resulted in WSU having to improve its women’s athletics program and its treatment of women athletes to meet the requirements of Title IX. Following this, Jo returned to full-time teaching and started the Sport Management program. This program grew from six to more than 200 majors by the time of her retirement in 2004.
Over the years, Jo spent vacation time in Vermont fishing her favorite streams and relaxing at Holland Pond. Retirement brought many opportunities for travel including New Zealand, Norway, Canada, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. Travel companions included Sue and friends Connie and Barbara from the Olympia, Wash. area. This was the perfect travel group. She also enjoyed many patio parties with close friends in the Pullman area.
Jo is survived by first cousins Ron Leach (Wyoming) and Ken Leach (Vermont); and second cousins Roni Leach Bryant, Jacob Leach, and Jessie Leach Hudson.
No services are planned as Jo requested. The Neptune Society is assisting with final arrangements in Vermont.
Donations may be made in her name to the WSU Sport Management Scholarship Fund, c/o WSU Foundation, P.O. Box 641927, Pullman, WA 99164-1927; or to the charity of your choice.
