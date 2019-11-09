Joanne Marie Brown (Corey) - Obituary

Joanne Marie Brown (Corey)
December 16, 1951-August 11, 2019
Joanne Brown originally from Lyndonville, Vt., and most recently from Belleview, Fla., passed away on Aug. 11, 2019 due to cancer, at the Ted & Dianne Brandley Hospice House Summerfield, Fla., with her companion, Bernard Lamont, by her side.
Joanne loved holiday’s and special events, surrounded by her friends and family. She always made the best cole slaw with her holiday dinners.
Joanne worked for many years at Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury as the Seafood Manager. She had many friends.
Joanne is survived by her companion Bernard Lamont, her three daughters, Theresa Stone and her family, Stephanie Brown and her family and Tammy Nunn also known as (Kristopher Corey Markus), her brother Jon and his family. Her nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
Joanne was very proud of her six grandchildren. She also has one great grandchild.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents Dean Corey and Jeanne D-Arc Allard.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Burke Community Center at 212 School St. in West Burke, VT 05871. Jon or Linda Corey at 802-467-3661 can be contacted for more information.
