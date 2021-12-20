Joe Thomas Miller Jr. Obituary

Joe Thomas Miller, Jr. of Moose River Drive in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Joe was just two days away from his 59th birthday.
Joe was born in Fleming, Ga. on Dec, 18, 1962, to Joe Sr. and Dorothy (Morgan) Miller. He was raised and educated in Fleming. He started his cooking career at Bradwell Institute, moved to working at Denny’s as a cook, and then worked at Great Dane building trailers until moving to the Northeast Kingdom in 2007. His love of cooking was matched by his love of ice cream. Joe enjoyed working on cars and riding around especially in his Chevy Blazer. He liked scary movies, playing loud music, and never tired of playing Skip-Bo. Joe loved spending time with family, friends, and the ladies and gentlemen that came by to help him from Home Health.
He is survived by his namesake: Joe Thomas Miller III and his wife, Martha, of St. Johnsbury; two more sons: Jamie Bell of Ga., and Riley Joe Shackett of St. Johnsbury; a sister: Andrea Dixon and husband, Terry, of Georgia; two brothers: Charles Miller, and Mike Miller and wife, Theresa, all of Georgia; and three grandchildren: Cody, Justin, and Leam Langmaid.
Friends may call on the family on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, 1-3 p.m. No other services will be held at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
