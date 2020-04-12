Johanna Nygren Eddy - Obituary

Johanna Nygren Eddy of Broken Arrow, Okla. peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 70. Born on Feb. 13, 1950, Johanna grew up in Hebron, Connecticut. She married Charles (Jeff) Eddy Aug. 16, 1969 at the ages of 19 (Johanna) and 21 (Jeff). During their 50 years of marriage they moved many times around New England, finally settling in Sutton, Vermont in 1981, where they built their home on a 24-acre track of family owned forestland.
After raising two children, Johanna began a career in human resources for New England Culinary Institute. After retiring, Johanna helped to care for her mother, June Nygren, until she passed at the age of 101. In 2018, Johanna and Jeff moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma to attend Rhema Healing School and to be closer to their two children and four grandchildren.
At the age of 18 Johanna asked Jesus to be her Lord and Savior. For the remaining days of her life, Jesus resided in her heart and never left her. HIS presence in Johanna’s heart emitted peace and joy that sustained her through all of life’s experiences. Being a member of New Beginnings Christian Church, Johanna served in church leadership, her favorite Bible teacher being Keith Moore. Johanna’s focus in life was to follow God and minister to her family.
She loved her children and grandchildren plus making a warm and comfortable home, collecting antiques, and watching the exploits of her cats. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Johanna is survived by her husband Jeff, their daughter Anne Healy and husband David of Castle Rock, Colo.; her son Lt. Col Charles “Chip” Eddy and wife Michelle, of San Antonio, Texas; her grandchildren Sarah and Micah Healy, and Joshua and Natalie Eddy; her brother Kurt Nygren and wife Jessie of Sutton, Vt.; and sisters Pamela Bruggeman of Belmont, N.C., and Jennifer Eddy and husband Lyman of Paeonian Spring, Va.; as well as Johanna’s extended family and a lifetime of friends.
A memorial service is being planned for later this summer at New Beginnings Christian Church. The date and time will be published in the near future.
