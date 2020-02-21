John Alan Wunder - Obituary

John Alan Wunder, 53, of Barnet, passed away at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on February 12, 2020, after a period of declining health.
John was born on March 27, 1966. He worked as a Car Washer for Circle T Carwash. He enjoyed long backroad drives to see nature and the companionship of Jake, Becki’s dog. He had many friends who loved him dearly. John will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his companion: Linda Gerow; and her daughter: Becki Gerow; and two very close friends: Jodie Sumner and Lisa Garand.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
