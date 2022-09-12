John Andrew Wilkinson Obituary

John (Johnny) Andrew Wilkinson passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2022 surrounded by his family. John was born on Sept. 3, 1945 to the late Clarence and Margaret (Johnston) Wilkinson. He graduated from Concord High School in 1965 and married the love of his life, Beverly (Griffin), on Sept. 10, 1966, celebrating their 56th anniversary this year. John was a member of the National Guard. He was a dedicated employee of the Gilman Paper Mill for 34 years. When the mill closed, he went to work for McIntyre Apartments in Whitefield, N.H. for 13 years before retiring.
John was an active member in the community. He was a volunteer firefighter and officer for the Lunenburg Fire Department; later he became Lunenburg Fire Chief. From 1976-1979, he served as a Boy Scout leader. He also led 4-H shooting sports for a number of years and especially loved attending the Big E fair with the 4-H club. John was a Certified Emergency Medical Responder and was an active member with Gilman Rescue, Lancaster Fire and Whitefield Fire and Rescue for 20 years. He was always the first person there to help anyone in their time of need.
John was also an avid athlete and sports fan. He played basketball and baseball throughout his school years. He was a skilled softball pitcher for the Georgia Pacific Paper Mill Team. He coached baseball, softball, and basketball. He later served as a basketball referee for many years. He played in a horseshoe league weekly at the Lancaster VFW. He was a Red Sox fan through and through and cherished his trips to Fenway Park with family and friends over the years.
Above all else, John was a true family man. Every moment he was not at work was spent making memories with family. He enjoyed dancing the night away with his “beautiful wife” at Sorrell’s Dance Hall! He truly loved watching and attending his children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. He was always their biggest fan and didn’t miss an event. He enjoyed yearly trips to hunting camp with his cousins in Victory, Berkshire, and Thetford along with snowmobiling with family and friends and trips up to the radar base. He also loved camping with family and friends; he cherished many years making memories at Papoose Pond in Maine. He especially looked forward to his annual camping trip to Old Orchard Beach, Maine with his entire family. John enjoyed nightly swims in his swimming pool. Any time his family visited in the summer, he made sure to jump in for a swim with them too. John and his wife visited Hawaii twice; he often remarked that these were his favorite trips. One of John’s dreams was to drive the train at Santa’s Village. This past New Year’s Eve he drove the train and made a few extra stops to pick up his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren along the way, a memory that will never be forgotten.
Surviving family members include daughter, Karen Danforth, and her significant other, Dana; son, Kevin Wilkinson, and his significant other, Heather Lane; and daughter, Kristen Jones, and her husband, Steven Jones. He had seven granddaughters: Megan Richardson (Scott Richardson), Miranda Thompson (Weeble Thompson), Kelsey Wilkinson (Derrick Williams), Kierra Wilkinson, Felicia Colbeth, Kailyn Jones, and Lauryn Jones, and seven great-grandchildren: Paytin, Maddox, Jaelyn, Emersyn, Reagan, Tyler, and Gabby. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Vivian Hovey and Marilyn Bonello along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by brother Frederick (Sonny) Wilkinson, great-grandson, Logan, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to Calling Hours at Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster, N.H. on Friday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Lunenburg Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Reverend Henry Cheney, pastor, will officiate. A burial service with military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery on South Lunenburg Road.
Donations in John’s name can be made to the NEK Methodist Church, c/o Rod Noble: PO Box 31; Lunenburg, VT 05906 or The Alzheimer’s Association - Vermont Chapter; 75 Talcott Road; Williston, VT 05495.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
