John Arthur Ledoux Sr. Obituary

Nov. 26, 1936 - March 20, 2022
John (Jack) Ledoux of Bethlehem, N.H., passed away peacefully at the age of 85 with his loving family and his two dogs, Beau and Abby, by his side.
John was born to Alfred and Arlene (Bennett) Ledoux of Littleton on Nov. 26, 1936. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and in the New Hampshire National Guard, retiring in November of 1996 as Sgt. First Class (E7). He was honored as runner-up in the state “Soldier of the Year” competition in 1980, representing the 2nd Battalion at the finals. A stone mason for over 30 years his workmanship can be found all over New Hampshire and Vermont. Retiring from the masonry work, he opened Ledoux’s TV Lab in Littleton selling and repairing televisions and appliances. He was also president of the original White Mountain Stargazers Snowmobile Club formed in Bethlehem.
Family was his pride and joy and cooking for family gatherings and friends was his favorite. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and they him. There were lawn mower adventures of riding in the wagon on the back of his mower, road trips to the dump, learning about the stars and the moon by viewing them through the telescope, helping with his blueberry harvesting (more were eaten than hitting the bucket), and falling asleep while rocking with him on the porch swing as he hummed his favorite music. He enjoyed working outdoors and took pride in his landscaping, he was also a talented painter and a lover of nature. He knew the names of all the birds that came to his feeders.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Myrtle (Corliss), daughter Patricia Drapeau and Gerald of Littleton, sons John Ledoux, Jr. of Littleton, and Daniel Ledoux of Colebrook; Brother Gary Ledoux and Eva of Claremont; sister Kathleen Merritt and Steve of Malden, Mass. Grandchildren Nathan Drapeau and Lindsay of Kittery, Maine, Christopher Drapeau and Chelsey of Brooklyn, N.Y., Bethany Smith of Newport, N.H., Krystal Wilson and Shawn of North Woodstock, Dustin Wilson and Leah of Bethlehem, Tatiana Ledoux, John Ledoux III, Garrette Ledoux of Lincoln, Aaron “AJ” Nazro of Arkansas, Justin Henderson of Rochester and Nicholas Henderson of Bath. John is also survived by 6 great-granddaughters Maddison, Alexis, Harper, Dorothy, Maggie, and Olivia as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Cynthia Dodge, and his daughter, Dawna Lavoie.
A Memorial Service will be held later in the spring at the Maple Street Cemetery in Bethlehem.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire in Littleton.
