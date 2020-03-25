John B. Ayer - Obituary

John B. Ayers, of Bozrah, Conn., formerly of South Wheelock, Vt., passed away on March 20, 2020. He died at Backus Hospital with Betty, his beloved wife of 42 years and his loving family at his bedside.
John was born in Scranton, Pa. on Dec. 5, 1930 and was the son of Philip Heiser Ayers and Marie (Benjamin) Ayers. He grew up in Taylor, Pa. and was a 1948 graduate of Taylor High School. John attended the Universities of Penn State, LaSalle, Rutgers, Bryant and New Haven. He studied Engineering, Accounting, Computer Science, and Computer Systems and earned BS and MBA degrees with highest honors. He taught part-time at the graduate level for many years.
He started his career as an Electronics Engineer and held positions of Engineering Manager, Sales Manager, Plant Manager and Vice President. In retirement he served as Auditor then Select Board Chairman for the Town of Wheelock, and Treasurer and Vestry Member for St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in St. Johnsbury. In his final years he attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lyndonville.
John was a member and Past Master of Crescent Lodge Free & Accepted Masons in Lyndonville. He was an avid reader and appreciated the services of his local library. He received his first Amateur Radio License in 1953 and operated in PA as station W3ZKY. In VT he operated Extra Class station AA1IC and Army Mars station AAR1BQ.
He enjoyed the outdoors and spent many memorable hours with his children, camping, boating, ice fishing, hiking, and skiing. He was a member of the “4000 Footer Club,” having climbed 47 peaks in NH over 4000 feet. At age 67 he bought his first horse and competed successfully in riding and driving events. In his 80s, he enjoyed walking and snowshoeing woodland trails with his beloved Springer Spaniels.
In addition to his wife Betty, John is survived by his children Philip J. Ayers and wife Julie of Mancos, CO; Andrew J. Ayers and wife Sandra of Largo, Fla.; and Debra (Ayers) Eddy and husband Fred of Preston, Conn. He is also survived by his grandchildren Valerie (Bliven) Lugo of Sandy Hook, Conn.; Carrie (Bliven) Ryan of Preston, Conn.; Steven Martic of Ledyard, Conn.; and Beth Lovoy-Ayers of Mancos, Colo. as well as his five great grandchildren. A son, John David, and sisters, Marie Rimple and Phyllis Nelson, predeceased him.
Interment will be in Jermyn, Pa. with his son, parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and many other members of his family. A committal service at the cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s name may be made to the Cobleigh Public Library, 14 Depot St., Lyndonville, VT 05851.
