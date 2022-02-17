John D. Smedley Obituary

John D. Smedley, age 72, of Newark, Vermont died unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2022.
John was born in Springfield, Pennsylvania on June 23, 1949, to the late John Danfield Smedley, Sr. and Esther Elizabeth (Hendren) Smedley. John played football for Springfield High School and attended college at Doylestown College of Agriculture and Science. After a stint in the Merchant Marines traveling all over Europe he moved with his young family to East Burke, Vermont where he managed the The Darion Inn on Darling Hill Road for several years. He loved Vermont and stayed for the rest of his life.
He worked as a contractor in the area and also made beautiful Shaker style furniture. One of his greatest joys was coaching football at the Lyndon Youth Football Program. John was a member and strong supporter of the Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke, Vermont. He loved traveling, boating and skiing on Burke Mountain. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with his family. John will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by four sons, two sisters and several nieces/nephews and grandchildren..
John’s family will host a celebration of life this summer.
Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to either the Lyndon Youth Football Program, c/o Kara Lawrence, 292 Bean Pond Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851., or to the Cobleigh Public Library also in Lyndon.
