John E. Metcalf Obituary

John E. Metcalf, 77, of Route 25, Piermont, N.H., died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H.
John was born in Woodsville, N.H. on Dec. 9, 1943 to Harry Burgess and Shirley (Smith) Metcalf. He graduated from Bradford Academy in 1962 and served in the US Army. He married Abby Johnson on Jan. 31, 1970.
John served as a corrections officer with the State of Vermont for over 30 years. Along with his wife, Abby, they owned and operated the Plant Pantry in Piermont. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion Post # 25 in Windsor, Vt.
John had a love of Piermont history and genealogy and was very dedicated to his community having served as the cemetery sexton for over 40 years. He could be seen riding his lawn mower, to and from the cemetery, and would stop to visit with whoever came along. He had been a Piermont police officer, and assisted the youth as a baseball and basketball coach. He attended all the sporting events for his children and grandchildren. He was a die-hard New York Yankees fan and enjoyed the Red Sox rivalry with Abby. He was a great storyteller and in his spare time; he liked playing cribbage and pinochle.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Abby Metcalf of Piermont; three children, Ai Metcalf, Abigail Metcalf Underhill and husband Jeff, and Asa Metcalf and wife Heidi (Osgood), all of Piermont; five grandchildren, Thomas Metcalf of Lebanon, N.H., Helenmae Metcalf of Piermont, Kathleen Metcalf of Haverhill, Wyatt John Underhill and Colleen Underhill both of Piermont; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Zoey; a sister, Marianne Miller and husband Jim of Missouri; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, H. Burgess and Shirley Metcalf and a daughter-in-law, Michelle (Stevens) Metcalf.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the John Metcalf Field, 17 Bedford Rd, Piermont, NH 03779
Memorial contributions may be made to the Piermont Scholarship Fund, c/o Piermont Town Office, PO Box 27, Piermont, NH 03779
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.