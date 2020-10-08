John E. Nadeau - Obituary

John Edward Nadeau passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020 at the Country Village Center in Lancaster, New Hampshire. During the final days of his earthly life John’s wife Marceline, his children and grandchildren were at his side.
John was born on Sept. 17, 1931 to John Harold Nadeau and Arlene Goodwin-Nadeau. He grew up in South Lancaster on the Connecticut River Valley dairy farm that he would later own and operate. John went to grade school in a one-room school house down the road from the farm. He attended Lancaster High School and the St. Johnsbury Trade School, and graduated from the Thompson School of Agriculture at the University of New Hampshire in May of 1952. That same year in August he married Marceline Angela Mayo of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont.
John and Marceline settled on his parents’ South Lancaster farm, took over its management and began their family. John bought the dairy herd from his father in the 1960s and bought the farm itself in 1970. Over the years, he supported his family by shipping milk to many area creameries. His last milking was in 1994, the year he sold his herd and retired as a milk producer. In the years that followed, John stayed on the farm, raising vegetables and Scottish Blackface sheep.
John was a versatile and talented person. Not only was he a dairy farmer, he was also a logger, a trapper, a carpenter, and a business person—a real Jack-Of-All-Trades. He was a musician who played the harmonica and the violin, and he was a gifted painter of landscapes and portraits. He was a woodsman who could identify every species of tree in the forest, a hunter and a fisherman.
John was most of all a great husband, father and grandfather. His loved his family and his Catholic faith. Working with Dad or “Grampa” on the farm was the joy and privilege of his children and grandchildren. In his final years as his dementia advanced, John was happy and upbeat, welcoming every visitor and singing the songs he learned as a boy. The whole family thanks Mom for taking such good care of Dad during this time.
John was pre-deceased by two brothers, Avon Kenison and George Kenison; and by his sister Lillian Kenison-Bailey; and by his daughter, Jennifer Joan Nadeau, Sister Jennifer of Jesus, Order of the Discalced Carmelites.
John is survived by wife of 68 years, Marceline Angela Mayo-Nadeau; his sister Joy Tarallo of Laconia, N.H..; his daughter Marcia Chase and husband Aquila of Newmarket, N.H.; his daughter Monica Williams and husband Craig of Glen Allen, Va.; his son John Nadeau and wife Elizabeth of Bradford, Vt.; his son Gregory Nadeau and wife Rebecca of North Stratford, N.H.; his daughter Rosemary Rancourt and husband Ronald of Lancaster, N.H.; his son Nathan Nadeau and wife Julie of Waterford, Vt.; his son Andrew Nadeau and wife Jeanne of Lancaster, N.H.; and by 33 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Lancaster, N.H. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. Please go to www.baileyfh.net for more information or to send an online condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.