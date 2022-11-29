John E. Turner Obituary

John E. Turner of Danville passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the age of 74.
John was born on April 30, 1948, to Edward and Ella Turner in Bangor, Maine where he lived most of his life. He worked for many years in the kitchen at Eastern Maine Medical Center, lived in Florida for a short time, and then came to Vermont where he worked at Downs Rachlin Martin Law Firm in St. Johnsbury as a custodian until his retirement in 2021.
John’s biggest joy in life was his family and his dogs. He loved both dearly and enjoyed spending time with them at his cabin. He especially enjoyed walking his dog, Brina, and watching his murder shows. Even though he claimed he was “always on a diet,” he loved his sweets including going for Hot Fudge Sundaes and eating Smurf cake.
He was predeceased by his parents: Edward and Ella Turner and a sister: Connie Campbell of North Carolina. Survivors include a sister: Bonnie Santo; nephews: Jeff Santo and wife Tracy with their children, Kevin, Joseph, Sean, Alica, and Deanna, and Kevin Santo and wife Kelly with their children, Kaylee, Faith, Jeffrey, and David; nieces: Kelly Turner with children, Sean and Shannon, and Kimberly Poginy with son, Scott; and dear friend: Allen Stevens; and also his family in North Carolina, nephews: David Campbell and wife Cynthia, Daniel Campbell, and Dustin Campbell and wife Tammy; and several great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, 1-3 p.m. at the VFW in Lyndonville, Vt.
John loved all dogs, and they loved him. Donations can be made to any dog rescue anywhere and if you’re not able to do that just pet a dog and tell them Johnny said Hello.
