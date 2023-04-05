John Edward McMahon Obituary

John (Buddy) E. McMahon, 95, died peacefully at home in Harwich, Massachusetts with his family by his side. He was born April 29, 1927, in Albertson, New York, the son of James F. and Mabel W. (Brokob) McMahon.
Buddy left Mineola High School to join the United States Army during World War II where he served with the 42nd Rainbow Infantry Division in the European Theater. Upon his return he married Annette (Arena) McMahon and settled in Farmingdale, New York. They celebrated 72 years of marriage last Oct. 7. During their early years Buddy worked as a lineman and foreman for the Long Island Lighting Company. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a Boy Scout Troop Leader. In 1969 they moved their family to Whitefield, New Hampshire where they owned and operated The Kimball Hill Inn. He later ran McMahon’s Pub and a Real Estate brokerage. Buddy was a founding member of the Whitefield VFW Post # 10675 and was devoted to his comrades. He served several terms as District Commander and was a proud patriot. He considered Whitefield his home, where he was an avid golfer and gardener in later years.
He is predeceased by three siblings: James, Margaret and Stuart. He is survived by his wife Annette, his brother Donald of Roslyn Heights, New York, daughter Lisa of Harwich, Mass., son and daughter-in–law James and Candace McMahon of Whitefield. In addition, grandsons Devin McMahon of Standish, Maine, Keb and Jude H. McMahon of Harwich, Mass. and great-grandsons Seamus, August and Rhys McMahon of Standish, Maine. Buddy is also survived by many nieces and nephews to whom he remained close throughout his life.
A funeral service will be held in early summer at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Lancaster, New Hampshire.
