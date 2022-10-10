John Edward Sandvil, Sr. Obituary

John Edward Sandvil, Sr., age 87, of Swett Road, Danville, Vt., died Friday night, Oct. 7, 2022, at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital with his beloved wife, Jeanne, beside him.
John was born in Northfield, Vt., on Jan. 7, 1935, son to the late Joseph E. and Marion A. (Flood) Sandvil. He grew up in Northfield and later in Highland Falls, N.Y., attending High School in Marlboro, N.Y. At the age of 17 he entered the U.S. Air Force in 1952 serving four years and then worked full-time in the Air National Guard as an Instrument Specialist retiring with 40 years in 1991 at Senior Master Sergeant. John served during the periods of the Korean and Vietnam wars as well as the Persian Gulf. It was on Sept. 24, 1959, that he married the former Jeanne Eva Martel in Winooski, Vt.
Over the years he enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles, his BSAs and Harleys were his favorites. He also enjoyed spending time with his son, Michael, working on his farm equipment.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanne, of Danville, his four children: John Jr. and wife Cathy, of Enosburg, Vt., Michael and his wife, Cyndee, of Danville, Shirley Sexton and her husband, Jim, of Essex, Vt., and Steven and his partner, Robin Howard, of St. Johnsbury, his sister: Jane Brausey and partner, Joe Tobias, of Newark, Ohio, 13 grandchildren: Joey, Chad, Christina, Jason, Tyler, Austin, Laci, Larissa, Kaylee, Amanda, Nate, Shane, & Naomi, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his brother and sister-in-law Joseph & Shelia Sandvil.
A Service with Military Honors will be held in the Chapel at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, VT, at 9am on Monday, October 17, 2022, with Pastor Matt Johnson of New Beginnings as officiant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org/give) or Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
