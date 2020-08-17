John F. Bauman - Obituary

John F. “Jack” Bauman, 99, of Barnet, Vermont passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2020 at his home in Barnet after a period of declining health.
Jack was born May 16, 1921 in Marysville, Kansas. He was the son of George and Ethel (Farrell) Bauman.
Jack’s family moved to Kansas City, Missouri where he attended Westport High School and graduated in 1938. He was a member of the National Honor Society.
He attended Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Mo. for two years and then joined the Civilian Pilot Training (CPT) program flying Piper Cub aircraft.
He transferred to Kansas University for one year while continuing CPT at Ashcraft Brothers’ Flying Services where he was awarded a Commercial Flight Certificate with Flight Instructor rating.
In the summer of 1941 Jack was hired as flight instructor with Fischer Flying Services in Kansas City, Kan. In November 1941 he joined the Navy as Naval Aviator and graduated #1 in his class. He was appointed Ensign USNR in 1942 flying fighter class aircraft. His next assignment was to Opa-Locka Naval Base for flying fighter training landing aboard a ship.
In 1944 he went to Chicago for qualification testing and qualified with eight ‘Roger’ passes. He was then assigned to the West Pacific in Air Group 5.
Feb. 16, 1945 he was shot down in anti-aircraft fight in the Tokyo area. He was captured and sent to Ofuna Camp as a prisoner of war. In September 1945 he was sent home to Kansas City, Kan. aboard the USS Benevolence Hospital Ship.
He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1945 for extreme courage and skill in the face of extreme odds. He was also awarded the Prisoner of War Medal.
In 1946 he was assigned to the Tactical Division at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland.
He met Edythe “Bee” Bogie in 1948 and they married Feb. 19, 1949 at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, Calif. Following their marriage, Jack’s distinguished military career continued with assignments from coast to coast and in Europe (Paris and Belgium). Bee (and their beloved pets) often traveled with him. They were married 66 years, until Bee’s passing in 2015.
In 1951 Jack was assigned to Pt. Mugu Naval Air Station. He was the Air Officer aboard the USS Hancock (air carrier) in charge of VA-153 squadron nicknamed “Blue Tail Flies” from 1958 to 1959. Subsequently he became the Commanding Officer on the USS Kearsarge.
He attended Naval War College in Newport, R.I. in the mid-1960s and after graduating, he was assigned Supreme Allied Commander with SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe). He and Bee spent several years in Paris and Belgium with this assignment.
After SHAPE it was on to the Plans Division at the US Pentagon, and then to Armed Forces Staff College on the East Coast, and finally another two tours of duty at the Pentagon with Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 1971 he retired to the New Hampshire/Vermont area and started farming – beef cattle, maple sugaring and forestry.
Jack was a lifetime member of VFW and held memberships in several other organizations. Jack loved wildlife and animals of all kinds. He was a man of high integrity, honor, courage, intelligence, generosity and kindness. He enriched the lives of so many!
Jack is survived by his brother Mark Bauman and wife Ann, his sister Joann Bauman and husband Tom and several nieces, nephews and their children.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Ethel Bauman, brother William Bauman and his wife Edythe Bauman.
A special thank you to Betty “Suedy” Stewart for her kind and attentive nursing care. Also, a heartfelt thank you to David Bogie, Clark “Chief”and Patrice Bogie and Jeff Stewart for their faithful and generous assistance over the past many years.
A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at McIndoe Falls (VT) Cemetery. The will be a service for both Jack and Bee.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PAWS or The Humane Society.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
