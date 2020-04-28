John F. Emery - Obituary

John F. Emery, age 75, of Rod Key Street, Lyndonville, Vt., passed away at his home peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
John was born in East Dummerston, Vt., on Nov. 18, 1944, son to the late Clifford and Harriet (Atkinson) Emery. He grew up in Dummerston, Vt., graduated from Brattleboro High School, served in Germany with the US. Air Force and came St. Johnsbury in 1968 then moved to Lyndonville in 1973 where he has remained ever since. He married Eva June Dickerman on Feb. 27, 1971, was a Vermont State Trooper for several years and drove truck for Northern Gas. The majority of his career was with VT Tap & Die as a machinist and as Shipping Supervisor. John was a member of the Lyndonville Congregational Church. He found joy in interactions with his family and grandkids. However, the people and businesses of Lyndonville were his life. John would make a point to visit people in his daily outings if nothing more than catch up on gossip, and banana bread was usually brought along to share. He enjoyed his time at Breezy Meadows campground. Yet he still found time to clean and drive his pride and joy, the ‘87 Corvette.
He is survived by his wife, Eva, of Lyndonville, his step-mother: Eleanor Emery of Dummerston, two sons: Jason and wife, Jamie, of Beverly Hills, Fla., Jake and Tory Emery of Thetford, five brothers: Don and wife, Sue, of Henniker, N.H., Wayne and wife, Dale, of Dummerston, Vt., Ken and wife, Phyllis, of Cavendish, Vt., Bill and wife, Nancy, of Abilene, Texas, Ernie Kohler of Winchester, N.H., a sister: Janice Tucker of Winthrop, Maine, four grandchildren: Emily of Florida, Oliver, Elly and Burkley of Vermont.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lyndon Outing Club, PO Box 112, Lyndonville, VT 05851, where he was Director for many years Lyndon Outing Club.
Services will be announced at a later date the spring/summer as restrictions permit. There will be no calling hours.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
