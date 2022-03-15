John Findlay Obituary

John Findlay died March 12, 2022 at the Jack Byrnes Center of Palliative Care and Hospice. He was a kind man, known for his teaching, his kindness to others, and connection to family.
He dictated the following history:
“John Glen Findlay was born December 18, 1948 to Glen and Louise (Roberts) Findlay at St. Johnsbury Hospital. At that time he lived on Main street in Lyndonville. He has an older sister Elaine Born February 5, 1944. They later moved to a new home on Pudding Hill in the early 1950’s, where his sister Ann was born January 23, 1955.
John graduated 8th grade from the Lyndon campus in 1963 and graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1967. He graduated from Lyndon State College in 1971.
He worked for the Dept of Labor and Security till 1973 and then worked for Community College until 1981. He worked at the Lyndon Town School from 1981 until he retired in 2009. He taught local Vermont History and American History.”
He loved his students and the Northeast Kingdom community where he was a deacon of the East Burke United Church of Christ, active in the Civil War Round Table, the Retired Teachers Association, the local historical society and Faith in Action, as well as many other organizations. He took special care of the Newark Union Church where his goal was to keep its place in the community.
He enjoyed his retirement years at his home and at camp, where many people gathered with him. He especially enjoyed Cadillac the cat, Farmall tractors, and telling the funniest stories with all of his friends and family. His students describe him as caring and shared all the ways they recalled what he taught them. His colleagues and past classmates describe him as a really good friend who was good at keeping in touch. He loved going on long rides with family and friends and was always up to helping people get to appointments. He also loved nature, long walks and Center Pond.
Family was very important to him. He is survived by three children he had with his former wife, Christina Persons Findlay: Ellen Moore (Mike), Ethan Findlay, Sarah Nastasia (Kevin) and grandchildren, Rhea Findlay, Molly Moore, Torie Findlay, Eli Moore, Silas Findlay, Macy Moore, and Zolivia Nastasia. Also he leaves his “fun loving (buddy)” and wonderful friend Pam Simpson, with whom he found a love that he absolutely cherished. He is also survived by his sisters, Elaine and Ann. He is predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Alfred Dilley.
He died with his family surrounding him with love after hearing story after story from his former students, classmates, family and friends. There will be a celebration of his life March 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville, where all are welcome. There will be a separate private service and internment in the spring in Newark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Burke Church, Caledonia Home Health and Hospice or the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care and Hospice.
He has the following quote on his gravestone which was very important to him: “Our Greatest Contributions Are The Ones We Leave Behind.” These include his children, grandchildren, family, students and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
