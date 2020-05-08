John G. Ramsdell - Obituary

John George Ramsdell, 75 of Barrington, N.H. died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H. after a brief illness. He was comforted in his last hours by his daughter and her husband.
John was born Jan. 27, 1945 in Whitefield, N.H.; the son of the late George F. and Evelyn A. (Fountain) Ramsdell.
Originally a resident of Dalton, N.H. and a graduate of Whitefield High School, he served with the US Army in Viet Nam. John was a long time resident of Barrington where he enjoyed his time spent at the softball fields watching both his daughters play softball as well as his granddaughter. He was a talented card player and loved playing cards with his family. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and enjoyed the company of his father, brother and uncles during hunting season.
John is predeceased by his daughter, Christina Little of Barrington, N.H., his sister Rita M. Ramsdell of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and brother-in-law, Berger Carlson of Concord, N.H.
John is survived by his ex-wife, Sylvia A. (Todd) Ramsdell of Whitman, Mass., with whom he remained good friends, his daughter, Carrie E. and her husband Sean O’Brien of Whitman, Mass. and their children, Owen, Brandon, Kyle, Aiden and Katie; his son-in-law Fred Little of Barringrton, N.H. and his children Tucker and Keira, his sister, Marilyn (Ramsdell) Carlson of Concord, N.H. and his brother Carl and his wife, Sandra (Paige) Ramsdell of Maidstone, Vt.
He is also survived by by his brother-in-law, George Todd of Haw River NC and Roslyn (Todd) Lawrence and her partner Ted Caouette of Concord, N.H. as well as several nieces and nephews.
John will be remembered as a strong yet gentle man, always eager to help and quick to smile. His quiet strength was a guiding light to his family and will be deeply missed.
There are no funeral arrangements at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, Lee, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www,purdyfunderalservices.com.
