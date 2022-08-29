John Guy Bourgeois Obituary

John Guy Bourgeois

John Guy Bourgeois, 77, of West Fairlee, Vt., passed away with family by his side, at his home on Aug. 22, 2022. He had a brief battle with cancer.

John was born on May 14, 1945, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to the late Eleonore (Paquette) and Oscar Bourgeois. He attended St. Johnsbury Academy and then continued his education at Lyndon State College. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in teaching in 1967. In the fall of 1967, he started his career as a French teacher at Thetford Academy. Eventually, he switched to teaching history, retiring 32 years later from the Academy.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.