John Guy Bourgeois Obituary

John Guy Bourgeois, 77, of West Fairlee, Vt., passed away with family by his side, at his home on Aug. 22, 2022. He had a brief battle with cancer.
John was born on May 14, 1945, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to the late Eleonore (Paquette) and Oscar Bourgeois. He attended St. Johnsbury Academy and then continued his education at Lyndon State College. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in teaching in 1967. In the fall of 1967, he started his career as a French teacher at Thetford Academy. Eventually, he switched to teaching history, retiring 32 years later from the Academy.
While teaching at Thetford Academy, he met the love of his life, Charlene Hoisington, in 1967. They were married on July 12, 1969 and started their family together. He enjoyed coaching while he was at the Academy. He spent 25 years coaching the Varsity baseball team. Where he took his boys to win the only state championship, thus far for Thetford Academy, in 1986; he also enjoyed coaching the junior high boys and girls basketball teams. Another accomplishment was developing a history honors course for juniors and seniors, that lasted 20 years. Part of the course was traveling to England and Scotland, which he and Charlene enjoyed chaperoning. After retiring from Thetford Academy, he spent a few years working at G.R. Porter and Sons, and then Dartmouth College, before fully retiring.
He leaves behind his wife of 53 years and his three children; son Michael of West Fairlee, Vt.; son Jason of Bradford, Vt., and wife Katie and their children, Maryjane and boyfriend Lukas Thurston and their dog Clifford, of Helena, Mont., and Anastase and Mazie of Bradford, Vt.; son Brian of Billings, Mont., and his children Luke and Emerson.
In his spare time, you would always find him with a historical novel in his hand. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Vermont and Montana with his boys. He was always spending time with his family. He made many memories at Disney with his grandchildren. On the weekends you could find him at a softball field cheering on Maryjane, Anastase, and Mazie. As some of his proudest moments were watching Maryjane win a softball title in high school and college before the proudest moment of her earning her degree in psychology. He was also proud of Anastase winning two titles, back-to-back in high school, as an 8th grader and as a freshman. Mazie, for making the USA All-American team, and playing on the biggest softball field there is. He was very proud of the young hockey player Luke is turning into. He also loved watching videos of Emerson learning the game of soccer. He loved the fact his grandchildren shared the love of sports.
The class of 1983 said it best in their yearbook acknowledgment, “On first appearance, Mr. Bourgeois is a very serious person. Anyone that has ever had him for a teacher knows that the man behind those dark glasses has a great sense of humor and takes great interest in the students.”
He is predeceased by his parents, and brother Wilfrid Bourgeois.
There will be a graveside service Friday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., at Blue Mt Cemetery, in Ryegate Corner. On Saturday, Sept. 17, there will be a celebration of life from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Thompson Hill Campground & Country Store Pavilion, in East Corinth, Vt.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Byrne Family Cancer Research Institute, at cancer.dartmouth.edu
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
