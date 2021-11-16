John H. Currier Obituary

John H. Currier, 64, passed away at his home in Danville, comforted by his family early on Monday morning, November 15, 2021, after a nine-year battle with cancer.
John was born in St. Johnsbury on September 3, 1957, to David and Janice (Fuller) Currier. Raised on a multigenerational farm, John found lifelong joy in continuing the family traditions of haying, maple sugaring, and tractor time. John graduated from Danville High School in 1975 and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from Dartmouth College (‘79, TH ‘81).
John began his career at Atlantic Richfield in Texas and Alaska before returning to the Upper Valley. John lived for many years in Norwich, Vermont, working as a research engineer at Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth College, and co-founding MVP Robotics. John lived out his Christian faith as an active, loyal, and compassionate member of his church and community. John touched many lives in his 25+ years of selfless work with many hundreds of engineering students, Dartmouth Athletics, Upper Valley public schools and youth sports, the international orthopedic community, his church, MVP Robotics, at his family farm, and most importantly his family and friends.
John is survived by Barbara, his wife of 37 years, and their two children, Zachary (wife Chelsea) and Katherine. He is also survived by his siblings Megan, Mary, and Joel, and a loving extended family.
Visitation will be Friday, November 19, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home (56 School St., Lebanon, NH 03766). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 11 a.m. at Williamstown Lutheran Church (2828 Graniteville Rd., Graniteville, VT 05654).
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lutheran Hour Ministries (https://www.lhm.org/). A scholarship fund for Dartmouth students will also be established in John’s memory. Scholarship details will be shared at a later date.
To leave a message of remembrance or condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
