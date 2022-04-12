John Herman Prassl III Obituary

March 28, 1945 - April 2, 2022
John Herman Prassl III, 77, beloved husband for 53 years of Darya (Martin) Prassl, of Littleton, N.H. and Kingstown, R.I. passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022.
John was born in Plainville, Conn. on March 28, 1945 to the late John H. Prassl Jr. (1988) and Doris (Maier) Prassl (2018). He has one sister, Edith (Phillip 2021) Bucchi of Old Lyme, Conn. and Ocala, Fla.
On Nov. 15, 1969, John married Darya Martin in South Windsor, Conn., and went on to raise two sons: John (Jay) H. Prassl IV, (Cheryl) of Boulder, Colo., and Jeremy Marin Prassl (Cam) of Richardson, Texas.
John grew up in Plainville where he was a star player on the Plainville High School basketball and baseball teams graduating in 1963. He went on to graduate with a BS in mathematics from Providence College in 1967 and received masters in mathematics from Central Connecticut State College shortly thereafter. He taught at Bulkeley High School in Hartford for 11 years and in 1979 embarked on a 20-year career teaching at the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Newport, R.I. He interrupted his NAPS tenure for three years to teach at the American High School in Karlsruhe, Germany. Joined by his family, this sparked a life-long love of traveling and the experience of new places.
John was a gifted educator and mathematician. To his students and colleagues, John was well known for his unconventional tactics and passion for communicating the beauty of math in everyday life.
Returning from Germany in 1987, John and Darya purchased a 1906 American Foursquare Victorian home in historic Wickford Village and began a multi-year renovation. It was here that John tackled one of the most significant projects of his life. Equipped with a vision, an unrelenting work ethic, and a set of worn-out drywall tools, John and Darya debuted The Haddie Pierce House Bed and Breakfast in 1997 and began a 20-year run hosting guests from around the world.
John also had a special place in his heart for dogs of every breed, but was especially fond of Golden Retrievers. Known to have a biscuit in every pocket, John was accompanied throughout his life by five Golden Retrievers: Jessie, Sadie, Chelsea, Canon, and he leaves behind his beloved Harper.
In his retirement, John split his time between Kingston, R.I. and the woods of Littleton, N.H. where he renovated another historic home. Here in Littleton, N.H. he hosted friends and family for more than a glass of wine, a good ribbing, and often a couple trips around the cribbage board.
John Prassl touched and changed the trajectory of many lives. His kindness, good nature, and indelible spirit will be missed by many - but not forgotten. Rest in peace.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life mass on July 21 at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Kingston, R.I. followed by a reception at Trios, Narragansett from 4-8 p.m.
