John J. Trocchi Obituary

John J. Trocchi, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, connoisseur of all things sweet, and dad-joke expert, died at his home in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on June 15, 2022.
John was born in Fall River, Mass., on July 13, 1945. His parents were Albert and Mary Trocchi. The family soon moved to Hyannis, Mass., and John grew up there where he graduated from Barnstable High School with the class of 1963.
He was a life-long learner and teacher. He graduated from Cape Cod Community College in 1965, attended George Washington University in D.C. and earned his BA in Education from the University of Miami in 1967. Later in life, he went on to earn his MA in education in 2016. On August 19, 1967, John married Martha Breault of Feeding Hills, Mass., and brought her along with him to finish his education in Miami.
John first taught school at Centerville Elementary School in Centerville, Mass., from 1967 to 1972 where he fought to become the first educator there to institute the Open Classroom concept, which encouraged collaboration and active learning for his students.
He then switched careers to become a firefighter for the city of Concord, N.H. Soon after, he became Chief of the Gilford Fire Department in Gilford, N.H., for several years and then led the Harwich Fire Department as Chief through most of the 1980s.
John returned to teaching in the ‘90s and worked hard for students in various schools in western Massachusetts, then spent the rest of his life as a special educator in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and in northern New Hampshire. The most recent school that was lucky enough to have him was the Riverside School in Lyndonville, Vt.
He never retired.
John was a friendly, caring and generous man who spent his entire life in service to others. He cared deeply for his family, his communities and for every last one of his students.
Everything that he did in his life, he did for as long as he possibly could, and as best as he possibly could, always with tremendous effort. He was a perfectionist, not for others, but for himself. He never stopped trying to become a better person.
John leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Martha Trocchi of St. Johnsbury, Vt., his son, Christian Trocchi and his wife Deb of Wells, Maine, and his daughter, Andrea Poe and her husband Isaac of St. Johnsbury, Vt. He was a proud grandfather to Johnny Trocchi of Belmont, Mass., and Ruby Poe of St. Johnsbury, Vt. He also leaves a brother, James Trocchi, of Dennis, Mass. John had several nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues as well as a large community of folks at Mad Brook Farm in East Charleston, Vt., who loved and accepted him as family.
A potluck celebration of John will be held at Mad Brook Farm, in East Charleston, Vt., on July 16, at 3 p.m. Bring a dish to share, and we might just have dessert first! That’s how John would have wanted it.
