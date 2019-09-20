John (Jack) Carl Guldenschuh - Obituary

John (Jack) Carl Guldenschuh passed away at home from natural causes on Sept. 17, 2019. He was born in Rochester, New York on March 15, 1946. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vanna (DeMaio) Guldenschuh; his sister, Nancy Zimmer; her children; Wendy Guldenschuh Zimmer, and Steve Zimmer; his sister-in-law, Letitia DeMaio Lattanzi, brother-in-law, Salvatore DeMaio and his wife, Caroline Otis DeMaio, and their children, Pasquale DeMaio and Henry DeMaio; Letitia’s three children, Robert Lattanzi and wife, Effie Baram, Mark Lattanzi and wife, Renata Lattanzi, and Dina Boncek.
Jack’s great nieces and nephews include, Wendy’s children, Jake and Maggie Thorpe; Robert and Effie’s daughter, Alessa; Mark and Renata’s daughters, Ava and Taryn; and Dina’s children, Randy and Claire.
Jack was pre-deceased by his father, Carl Nelson Guldenschuh and his mother, Marian Murphy Guldenschuh.
His nieces and nephews adored him, as did the rest of his family. His out-sized physical stature, he stood 6’ 8” tall, his gentle and kind personality, combined with his sense of humor and his sharp wit and wisdom, created a unique and unforgettable human being.
Jack’s relationship with his sister, Nancy, had become closer over the last few years, after her husband, George, passed away. Jack would call her under the guise of the Channel 3 suggestion that people should check in on their “elderly” relatives. At first she would hang up on him, but gradually she came to enjoy these phone calls. She often made the eight-hour drive from Rochester, as did he, for Thanksgiving and other events.
Jack attended Bucknell University, where he played NCAA Division I basketball. He eventually earned a BS in environmental science from Nathaniel Hawthorne College. On Jan. 25, 1972 he married Vanna DeMaio. Their honeymoon was a road trip to Alaska with their Golden Retrievers, Willie and Clara. Alaska did not pan out and they returned to the east coast. They purchased a parcel of woodland with Vanna’s brother, Sal and began to put down roots in Danville, Vt.
But, family business called them back to New Haven, Conn. They returned there to run the Weathervane Restaurant, the DeMaio family business, with Claire DeMaio, Vanna’s mother. Jack fit right in there as well, becoming close with the staff and skillfully bartending and doing purchasing. Claire and Jack were very close.
When the restaurant closed, Jack and Vanna returned to Vermont. They built a house and settled in Danville, starting J. & V. Logging and Excavating. Again, Jack was right at home, buying and selling equipment, land and timber. He became an expert mechanic. As he approached retirement, he processed firewood and remained very active and industrious. He loved to hunt and fish.
Jack loved dogs. He was predeceased by Willie, Clara, Daffy, Pokey, Frank, Betsey, Hercules, Cappy and Skipper…and cats, Scaredo, Nummy, Stubby, and Fluffy.
Jack provided a welcoming environment in his home for his and Vanna’s many friends and relatives. To say he will be missed is an understatement. To say he was loved is simply the truth.
A party to celebrate Jack’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Tempson Barn, 695 Town Farm Dr., Lyndonville, Vt. at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Good Living Senior Center, 1207 Main St. St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.