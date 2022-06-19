John “Jack” Dunphy Obituary

John “Jack” Dunphy, 83, of Lyndon Center, Vt., passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rebab Center in St. Johnsbury, Vt., surrounded by his family.
Jack was born in Sheffield, Vt., on Nov. 18, 1938, the son of John and Phyllis (Brown) Dunphy. He was raised and educated in Lyndonville, graduating from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1957 and continued on to Lyndon State College studying Phys. Ed from 1959-61. He married Leslie A Rutherford on March 2, 1968, and they made their home in Lyndon Center. He was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council for many years.
Jack enjoyed a variety of hobbies and interests from Ham Radios to videography, reading to genealogy, westerns to computers, and using his green thumb, but his biggest passion was baseball. For 35 years he coached Boys Little League and Girls Softball and certainly loved the Red Sox. He was a member of the Vermont National Guard for 35 years and volunteered in dispatch at the Lyndonville Fire Department for many years. Also, Jack worked for many years at the Caledonia Fair as switchboard operator, Announcer, plus anything else that needed to be done, as well as being a Director for a number of years.
His work career started as a machinist at Vermont Tap & Die and later moved into Production Control. Following retirement Jack worked at the Lyndon Center Post Office which he loved due to the interaction with everyone that passed through the door.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Leslie; two daughters: Janet Brown and husband, Jeff, of Lyndon Center, Vt., and Jennifer Dunphy and partner Todd Harrison of Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren: Dylan Gage, Madison Brown, Jack Brown, Samantha Brown, Cole Duncan and Cassandra Duncan; three nieces: Tissy Rogers and family, Paula Eaton and family, Peggy Dunphy and family; and a nephew: True Rutherford.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, John and Phyllis Dunphy, his step-father: Edwin Moulton; his brother and his wife: Ronald and Leora Dunphy, his brother-in-law and his wife: Gary and Shirley Rutherford and his niece: Pamela Dunphy.
Visiting hours will take place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main Street, Lyndonville, Vt., from 2-4 and 6-8. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Lyndon Center Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Memorial Donations to Lyndon Youth Baseball and Softball, can be sent to LYBS, PO Box 1146, Lyndonville, VT 05851 and please differentiate between other monies that come in by adding “Dunphy” in the memo line in Jack’s honor.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com .
