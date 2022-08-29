John “Jack” Hayward Jr. Obituary

Jack Hayward of Derby, Vt., passed away at Elderwood Hospice in Burlington, Vt. at the age of 79. He was born in New London, Conn. on Feb. 9, 1943 to the late John Francis Hayward Sr. and Lucille T. Thibodeau Hayward. Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rachael Gaboriault Hayward of Derby, Vt. formerly of Island Pond, Vt. Their only child, Shane Travis Hayward, died November 1976 at the age of three.
Jack was an original member of St. Mary’s Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps for several years. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Special Forces from 1964-1967. While living in Claremont he worked for Sturn Ruger in Newport. He became proprietor of the Exit 8 Bar in Ascutney and a Truck Stop in Lancaster, N.H. Later, he opened a day care center in Moultonborough, N.H. and his greatest joy was cooking all the meals for the children. He indeed was a great cook! Later moving to Derby, he would watch does give birth to fawns and also enjoyed seeing other wild animals on his property. He loved New England!
He is survived by his sister Carole Ann Dunlap-Kane and husband High (Skip) Kane of Show Low, Ariz., niece LuAnn Fabian of El Segundo, Calif. her four children and six grandchildren, niece Renay and husband Jim Stefanik of Chandler, Ariz. and their two children, niece Carolee and husband Steve Sandrolini of Queen Creek, Ariz. and their son. Aunt Rita (Hayward) Hague of Louisville, Ky. and Uncle Charles (Andy) Carter of Elizabethtown, Ky., formerly of Claremont, and several cousins.
Jack’s ashes will eventually be buried with son Shane in St. Mary’s cemetery in Claremont. At his prior request services were not performed at this time.
Special heartfelt thanks to Bill and Elana Goggins for all that you did for Jack and continually do for Rachael.
