John “Jack” Hayward Jr. Obituary

John 'Jack' Hayward Jr.

In loving memory

Jack Hayward of Derby, Vt., passed away at Elderwood Hospice in Burlington, Vt. at the age of 79. He was born in New London, Conn. on Feb. 9, 1943 to the late John Francis Hayward Sr. and Lucille T. Thibodeau Hayward. Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rachael Gaboriault Hayward of Derby, Vt. formerly of Island Pond, Vt. Their only child, Shane Travis Hayward, died November 1976 at the age of three.

