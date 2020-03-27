John Joseph Nagle - Obituary

Our beloved father, John “JJ” Nagle passed away from this earth at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington, Vt. on March 24, 2020. John was blessed with 81 years on God’s earth. John was born in Boston, Mass. on March 1, 1939. John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth Nagle (McCaffrey) who passed in August 2018.
John was a 20-year US Navy Veteran, who served his country with bravery and honor. Serving as an Aviation Ordinancemen, First Class, John’s career spanned over two decades of Cold War duty and service in the Vietnam War aboard the USS AMERICA (CVA 66). Other seagoing service included the USS WASP (CV 18) and USS INDEPENDENCE (CVA 62). John helped to recover John Glen and the Mercury mission space capsule, stood duty on the front lines of the Cuban Missile Crisis and made several Mediterranean Cruises which took him far away from fiends and family for 9 months or more at a time.
Prior to joining the US Navy, John served in the Vermont National Guard during the Korean War years. John was known to say, “If I have to go to war, I want to go with my friends from Vermont”. John did not deploy to Korea, finding his calling in the US Navy. As a young man, John worked for True Line Surveyors and worked on the US Air Force Radar Installation in East Haven, Vt. After John retired from the US Navy in 1979, John found employment with Marden Industries Machine Shop in Lyndonville, served the Town of St Johnsbury as a janitor and bus driver in the school district, worked again for True Line Surveyors as a land surveyor, and worked in building maintenance for Downs Rachlin and Martin Law Firm in St Johnsbury.
John was an active speaker and mentor to those struggling with alcoholism at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital’s Founders Hall for several years. John was a tender-hearted and loving man who worked to give back to others in his own way and will be missed by many in the St Johnsbury Area. John attended the St Johnsbury Trade School and was a graduate of St Joseph’s School where he lettered in football and was affectionately known as “Dirty 30,” for delivering bone-crunching tackles on the gird iron. John loved nature and the outdoors. He hunted and fished local lands and waters and often referred to the woods his “Church.”
He is survived by two sons, James Nagle of Lyndonville, Vt. and Richard Nagle of Charlotte, North Carolina, four grand children, Joe Nagle of Marshfield, Vt., Jackie Fox (Nagle) of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Joshua Nagle of Limerick, Maine and Christina Richardson (Nagle) of Hiram, Maine. John was also blessed with three great grandchildren, Brennen, Jaden and Ariah Nagle of Marshfield, Vt. John’s smile, steady wisdom and loving heart will be sorely missed by all that came to know him. May he rest in peace with the Father until we are all called to eternal life with Him forever and ever.
John’s earthly remains will be buried at sea from a a US Navy platform with full military honors as John was a loyal “Lone Sailor” and American Patriot until the bitter end. A Family memorial service will be held later in the year when conditions allow. Donations, in lieu of flowers, in John’s memory, may be made to the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) Veterans Service Foundation, Fleet Reserve Association National Headquarters, 125 N. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.
The family knows that John would wish you all “Fair winds and Following Seas” as we carry on in this world without him. God Bless.
Burial At Sea by the U.S. Navy at a later date.
