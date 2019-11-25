John Knehr, 68, of North Haverhill, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2019. His death leaves a hole in the hearts of all his family and friends who knew and loved him.
John was born on June 11, 1951, in Woodsville, N.H., to William and Elsa Knehr and grew up in North Haverhill and Lebanon areas. He was a proud member of the Lebanon Elks club for many years. He worked as a self-employed drywaller and was well known and loved in the home-improvement community for his skill and dedication. It was not unusual to see him covered in sheetrock dust with his car overflowing with empty buckets of mud. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues and the many homeowners he worked for over the years.
John was known for his kindness, patience and willingness to help whenever he could. He always went out of his way to make sure his family and friends were well-loved and taken care of. His blue eyes were always shining with a smile on his face, bad days were few and far between.
John is survived by his son Jacob Knehr, who grieves the loss of his father, but cherishes the memories they had together growing up. John was always there for Jacob, especially when John was needed the most. The long conversations of life, travel and comparing the weather between New Hampshire and Rhode Island will forever be missed.
His daughter Monica Billings, her partner Adam Holbrook and John’s grandchildren Aidan, Cooper, Brianna, Zachary, and Adriana. John loved spending time with his grandchildren, frequently attending their school and sports functions. Regardless of weather, John would arrive every Halloween to walk the neighborhood trick-or-treating with his grandchildren. His involvement in their lives will forever be cherished.
John also leaves behind his brother William, sister-in-law Vicki and their children Melissa, Lucinda, William, Brian, and their families.
John spent his later years living in Topsham with his partner Lesley who provided him much love and joy.
“Among his friends he was known as one of the kindest people on the planet”-Mona.
Family and friends may call at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Extra parking is available in St. Monica Parking Lot. A later spring burial will be held at the Center Haverhill Cemetery in Haverhill, NH.
Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, VT.
Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
