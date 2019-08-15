John ‘LJ’ Long - Obituary

John “LJ” Long, 59, of Shelbyville, Mich., left this great Earth on Aug. 6, 2019, to begin the next adventure of his life and take his place next to family and friends who have gone before him.
LJ, son of the late Gilman and Harriet Long, was born in New London, N.H. on Dec.16, 1959. He attended Danville High School in Danville, Vermont and later joined the United States Navy where he served as an Electrician’s Mate aboard the Destroyer U.S.S. Dyess. LJ and his family migrated south in 1993 and settled in the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area. He eventually relocated to Michigan for work in 2000. Most recently, he worked as a Senior Field Service Engineer at Schneider Electric in Detroit, Michigan.
LJ was passionate about photography, opening his own studio, Gun Lake Studio, in 2013. He specialized in Landscape Photography, and was known for his breathtaking photos of Gun Lake, Michigan, as well as various parts of the North East. He also enjoyed all things Harley Davidson, including riding in charity runs on his bike “Black Beauty.”
LJ is survived by his son Patrick Long (Dena) of Bremerton, Washington, daughters Amanda of Charlotte, North Carolina and Brittany of Alpharetta, Georgia, grandson Parker Long, sister Kimberly White of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and brother Jason (Kim) of Williamsburg, Virginia.
LJ is predeceased by his father Gilman Long, mother Harriet Paddleford Long, and sister Kelly Long.
The family welcomes memories and messages in their online guestbook at www.kubiakcook.com.
