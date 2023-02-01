John Michael Mackey, born in Everett, Mass., passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 23, 2023, at the age of 86 from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Julianne, son Sean and two granddaughters, son Matthew, and niece Erinn.
John graduated from Boston College and Georgetown Law School, eventually becoming a member of three American Bar Associations: DC, NY, and MA. He first practiced law at the Federal Patent and Trademark Office, moving on to a New York law firm and spending the remainder of his career as a lawyer for a large corporation.
After retiring John moved to Cape Cod, Mass., and in 2003 to Vermont, all the while enjoying his “second career” reading extensively in history, astronomy, and philosophy, waiting sometimes impatiently for his requests to arrive from the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, an institution for which he was very thankful. Rarely did a day go by without him reading the NY Times, never missing his favorite Tuesday Science section.
While living on Cape Cod he became a Trustee and Vice Chairman of the Cape Cod Astronomical Foundation which raised the necessary funds for the construction of the Werner Schmidt Observatory, dedicated April 30, 2004, and donated on that date to the Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School.
He loved the Cape and spent many happy days putting on his waders and going out to the oyster beds in Wellfleet and clamming at bay side beaches. Later in the spring a celebration of John’s life is planned on Cape Cod.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
