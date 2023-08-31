John “Mike” Michael Chase Obituary

John “Mike” Michael Chase, 71, of Lisbon, N.H., passed away with family by his side at the Jack Byrne Center on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. He was born on May 13, 1952, to Beverly (Mountain) and Leonard Chase in Whitefield, N.H.
He graduated from Littleton High School in 1970. He went on to work for New Hampshire Department of Transportation Construction as a foreman, retiring after more than 30 years. After retiring from DOT, he continued his career with Aubin landscaping and finished his career with R.M Piper of Plymouth. Mike was a member of the Littleton Elks and the Bethlehem Eagles.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and visiting friends and family and his Crown Royal.
On Aug. 15, 2015, Mike and Angela (Hedman, Charlebois) Chase joined their lives and families in marriage.
He was predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Leonard Chase, and a brother, Andrew Chase.
Mike will be remembered by his loving wife, Angela Chase; his daughter Becki Williams and husband Adam; his son Scott Chase and wife Missy; stepson John Charlebois and wife Kary; stepdaughter Nikki Charlebois; five grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, Ethan, Katelyn and Bailey; his brother, Marvin Chase; his sister, Kathy Greenwood and partner David Fenoff; and several nieces and nephews.
To all his family and friends who knew him he was a great man.
Angela and his family would like to say ‘Thank you’ to the providers at the Jack Byrne Center for all their care, attention, and support.
Donations can be made to the Littleton Elks Lodge, PO Box 65, Littleton, NH 03561, to help with Christmas baskets, which was a particularly special yearly activity that Mike enjoyed taking part in.
