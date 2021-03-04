John Nute Jr (Jack) - Obituary

John B. Nute Jr (Jack), 67, died on Feb. 23, 2021, at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Littleton, N.H. on Jan. 7, 1954, the second child of three of Brig and Bevalie Nute. He was brought up in the family home of three generations and fondly remembered aunts and uncles coming to visit Grammie Nute.
Jack has been referred to as a superhero. He rallied many times over a span of 12 years and was able to enjoy many activities including gardening, walking, kayaking, cribbage and cards with his family and friends, flea marketing and reading the latest crime novel. He was a collector of playing cards, postcards, New Hampshire memorabilia and spent many Saturdays with his mother-in-law, Muriel Brown, selling his wares on the Sinclair Lot. They made an excellent albeit frustrating team as neither of them really wanted to sell anything.
Coffee ice cream in any form was part of Jack’s daily diet. He was a lover of peanut butter and a baker of apple pies and banana bread. Many people, especially his cancer team, enjoyed plates of his baked goods.
In the 1970s, Jack made the three-hour drive down Interstate 91 for a job interview and started his 45-year career at Combustion Engineering and made a good life for his family in Connecticut. He was involved in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church, PTO, thrilling the neighborhood children with Halloween fun and planning many events involving his kids. However, New Hampshire always stayed in his heart.
Time spent at the Nute camp in Whitefield, N.H. was precious to him. He loved the solitude of it when nobody was there and the fun of it when there were many. He loved working on the place with his brother Dana and bringing family and friends to the camp, recalling with a great sense of pride the history of the camp, the lake, and all those that lived on its waters. Anyone wishing to donate in Jack’s memory, can send it to the Forest Lake Association, PO Box 354, Whitefield, NH 03598.
Yes, Jack was a superhero. After all, superheroes live on in our minds and hearts forever, as Jack will.
He leaves behind his loving family, Melody (wife), children, Peter (wife Samantha), daughter Sarah (wife Tabatha), daughter Molly (husband Matt), his first precious grandchild, Melody Rose, his brother Dana (wife Tammy), his sister Beth and many nieces, nephews, cousins, the Brown family, and many friends.
A graveside service will be held in the spring. Date and time to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.