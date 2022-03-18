John Peter Cyr Obituary

John Peter Cyr died March 9, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. due to complications of an accidental fall on March 3, 2022. Born on Sept. 1, 1944, he was the eldest son of the late John E. and Grace D. Cyr in Littleton, N.H.
He graduated the 8th grade at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Littleton, N.H. in 1958. In 1962, he graduated Littleton High School. Following high school, Peter graduated from Providence College in 1966 and from Suffolk University Law School in 1970. In September of 1970, he was admitted to the NH Bar Association and began his law practice in Littleton.
On Aug. 4, 1973, he married Susan Armstrong. In August of 1985, he was appointed by the governor of NH to the Littleton District Court. Presiding over the family court was added to his duties in January 2000. In 2011, the court system changed to the Grafton County Circuit Court, where he presided until his retirement in September 2014. Peter went on to serve the court system as a judicial referee until November of 2017.
Peter was a past member of Littleton Rotary Club and a founding member of the Ammonoosuc Chapter of Trout Unlimited. He was a member of the St. Francis Praying, Procuring and Presenting Society, enjoying the many fishing trips the group took. He was also a member of the American Judges Association, NH Judges Association, NH Bar Association, and the Juvenile and Family Court Judges.
Peter enjoyed skiing, bicycling, fly tying, and fly fishing, often joining his friend, Doug, after work for an evening of relaxing fishing on Profile Lake. He thoroughly enjoyed the two trips he and Susan took to Alaska and the Yukon in 2016 and 2017.
Predeceased by his sisters, Helen M. Cyr and Mary Joanne (Jody) Desclos.
Survived by his wife, Susan, his sisters, Patricia and Bruce Herrmann of Wolfeboro, N.H., Catherine and William Latvis of Gardner, Maine, and his brother, A. Paul (Butch) Cyr of Golden, Colo. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his buddies, Tia and Zoe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the three places listed:
NH Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109
Above the Notch Humane Society, 298 NH-18, Sugar Hill, 03586
Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton, NH 03561
A memorial service will be held in Peter’s honor at the St. Rose of Lima Church, 77 Clay St., Littleton, N.H. on May 28, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. Services will be led by Reverend Mark Dollard.
Internment at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery will take place directly following the memorial service.
Assisting with arrangements is the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton, NH.
