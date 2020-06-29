John Phillips Davidson - Obituary

John Phillips Davidson, 79, born Dec. 11, 1940 in Barre, Vt., passed away quietly in his home in St. Albans, Vt. on June 22, 2020. John was raised by Clyde and Ruby Davidson in S. Ryegate. John was a graduate of Peacham Academy then a four-year tour in the Navy.
John worked at C.R. Davidson Inc., then started his own granite company along with his brother Paul. He then went in partnership on a granite shed in Barre, Vt. He moved to Newport, Vt. and again stayed in the granite business for most of his time there. Eventually he settled in St. Albans, Vt. with his wife Shirley.
John loved hunting camp in Peacham, Vt., along with telling hunting stories. He played basketball and softball well into his 50s for teams such as the Bradford hard line loggers along with teams in St. Johnsbury and Newport. In Newport he was a member of the Hayes Ford modified fast pitch softball where they made frequent showings at the National Championships. He was extremely proud of getting a tryout with the Boston Celtics and his acquaintance with the legendary Don Nelson.
John is survived by his wife Shirley and three children, Michael J. Davidson wife Debra and their daughter Tonya Bonvouloir; Denise Baril and husband Rick and their children David Burroughs III, Devin Burroughs, Danielle Burroughs, Carson Baril, Noah Baril, and Tristan Baril; Christopher M. Davidson and wife Lori and children, Mark Davidson, Cooper Davidson and Camden Davidson; a stepson Steve Davidson and Shawn Dashno along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents and brother Paul and survived by his brother Robert of Florida.
A service will be held at a later date at his cherished hunting camp in Peacham, Vt. Donations in his name may be made to the Woodsville Area Booster Club, 9 High Street, Woodsville, NH 03785.
