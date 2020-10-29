John Ricci - Obituary

On Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, John Charles Ricci of East Haven Vt., loving husband and caring stepfather of two stepdaughters, passed away at the age of 74.
John was born on Sept. 10, 1946, in Marlborough, Mass. to Corino J. Ricci and Josephine M Ricci (DiAngelo). John was Army Veteran who went on to be a self-employed carpenter after his honorable discharge in 1968. After retiring from carpentry, John and his lovely wife gardened together and shared their gardens bounty with their neighbors.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Bonnie Ricci. He is survived by; his two stepdaughters, Kimberly and her husband Tim, and Vicki; his five grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, Aaron, Tiara, and Tameka; and his one great-grandchild, Alex.
John loved fishing and loved gardening as he had a very green thumb. John loved to cook. John loved taking trips to Maine with his wife just to enjoy the coast and lobsters.
He didn’t want any services.
His burial at sea has been arranged for a later date.
