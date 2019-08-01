John Russell Bruneau - Obituary

John Russell Bruneau, 34 of Stowe died suddenly, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington due to an Allergic Reaction. He was born in Newport on May 6, 1985. He graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 2004. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Johnson & Wales in Providence, RI. He worked at Top Notch and Stowe Mountain Lodge and more recently at Lamoille Valley Chevrolet as a car salesman where he was crushing it and had found something he really enjoyed. He had friends everywhere that became his family and he fit in anywhere. For him there were no strangers, just friends he hadn’t met yet. He was loved by many. He loved hunting, fishing, playing soccer, snowboarding, playing pitch especially if he took away your bid and just hanging out with friends
He is survived by his parents John L. Bruneau and Rona (Darling) Bruneau, Sister Jenifer (Bruneau) Perron, nephew Wyatt Perron and niece Julia Perron and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Friends may call Saturday, August 3 from 5pm-8pm at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. His funeral will be at 2pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the River of Life Church, Rte 14, Irasburg.
In lieu of flowers Donations in his name may be sent to Lake Region Scholarship Fund, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans, VT 05860 or American Legion Post 23, 23 Water Street, Orleans, VT 05860. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
