John S. Hubbard Obituary

John S. Hubbard, 91, of Lyndonville, Vt. died on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Northeast Vermont Nursing and Rehabilitation in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
John was born on March 15, 1930 in Brooklyn, N.Y. the son of Stimpson and Katherine (Hay) Hubbard. He attended Westfield Senior High School in New Jersey, Class of 1948. John graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology from Trinity College (Hartford, Conn.) in the Class of 1952. After college he served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked in management in telecommunications during most of his life before retiring from AT&T. John was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Madison, Conn. for many years until permanently moving to Vermont in 2010 where he had brought the family to vacation for several years. He taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was a Deacon in Madison as well. Upon their move to Vermont, he and Barbara joined the Lyndonville Congregational Church where they enjoyed singing in the choir.
Over the years John sang in several groups and was a member of the University Glee Club of New Haven, the Shoreline Chorale and the Yankee Male Chorus in Southern Vermont. He enjoyed softball, volleyball, hiking and canoeing. As a member of the Connecticut River Watershed Council he paddled the length of the river, start to finish, from the headwaters in Pittsburg, N.H. to Long Island Sound over the span of a month.
Survivors include his son, Stimpson “Tim” (Jane) Hubbard of Wilmington, Mass.; daughters, Kathryn “Kathy” (Daniel) Daley of Lyndon, Vt., Deborah” Deb” (Tammy Weatherly) Hubbard and Elizabeth “Libby” (David) Bennett of Windsor, Vt.; his sister, Nancy (William) Ranscht of Brewster, Mass.; five grandchildren, Connor, Cameron, Savannah, Maxwell and Kaeli and two great-grandchildren, Addyson and Willow.
John was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Bright) Hubbard on April 6, 2019.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lyndonville Congregational Church with the Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating. There will be no calling hours. Interment will take place at a later date in Wellfleet, Mass.
Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut River Conservancy, 15 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA 01301, www.ctriver.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
