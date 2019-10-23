John T. Curtis, 52, of East Concord died on Oct. 14, 2019, suddenly and peacefully at home with his partner of 15 years, Wanda Hazen, at his side. He was born in Boston, Mass. on Oct. 17, 1966 to the late Helen (Redd) and Lawrence Curtis.
John is survived by his step-children: Jenna Marie, her three children Cody, Ava and Maximus; Tim Shorten, his three children Paige, Timothy and Eliza; Alynna Morgan, her husband Paul and their three children Miranda, Sarah and Cheyenne; Michel D’Angelo and his two children Devin and Serena; Daniel D’Angelo and his son Aidan; 10 siblings: Michael and Carol Curtis of Idaho, Lawrence and Peggy Curtis of Massachusetts, Sharon and Barry Patterson of Massachusetts, Ronald and Stephanie Curtis of Massachusetts, Catherine and John McAniston of Massachusetts, David and Patricia Curtis of Pennsylvania, Chris Loftin-Curtis of Massachusetts, Karen and Shannon Meaney of Oregon, Joseph Curtis of Massachusetts, Richard and Jen Smith of Vermont, and Patrick and Heather Smith of Massachusetts. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who are more like family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 26, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the American Legion in Littleton, N.H. (2400 St Johnsbury Road, Littleton, NH 03561).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
