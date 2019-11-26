John W. Smith - Obituary

John W. Smith “Smiti”, 55, of McIndoe Falls, Vt., unexpectedly passed away in the morning on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Lafayette Center in Franconia, N.H.
Smiti was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on March 15, 1964, to Kingsley A. and Mary Alice (Bishop Briggs) Smith. For the majority of his life, he lived in the village of McIndoe Falls. He attended Barnet Elementary School and Blue Mountain Union High School, graduating with the Class of 1982. In 1984, Smiti graduated from VT Technical College with an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Bryant Grinder in Springfield, Vt. Smiti worked at Fairbanks Scales as a Principle Software Design Engineer, staying with company for over 30 years. He had also served as the McIndoe Falls Water System Operator for 10+ years.
Being a very active member of the community, Smiti has a long list of service. He was a member of the Fairbanks Activities Club, a McIndoe Falls Academy Trustee, past president of McIndoe Falls Cemetery Committee, and Administrator of the Town of Barnet Facebook page. He was a friend of The River of Life Camp, an Advocate Donor for the Wes Ward Relay for Life, and a longtime American Red Cross blood donor. Smiti also volunteered his time with food prep at local community events along with participating in Green Up Day. He supported local elementary and high school sports teams and did things for local children like setting up hoops and basketballs at the McIndoe Falls Academy court. He was also a part of the Breakfast Club at the West Barnet Grange and Monroe Fire Department breakfast with Art, Raymond, and Richard.
Along with his volunteer work, Smiti enjoyed his leisure time. He was a fan of the New England Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics, as well as the UVM teams. He loved March Madness. He collected shot glasses and coins. Smiti enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and hosting family dinners. He loved his rhubarb patch and indoor climbing vine. Smiti kept a fishing pole in his car to allow roadside fishing whenever the prospects looked good. He was also a fan of John Deere, bonfires, and April Fool’s Day pranks. He could be seen at his favorite places including the McIndoe Falls Dam, Lyndon Buffet, Granby, Paul’s Whistle Stop, Harvey’s Lake and nearly always attended the Shores Family Reunions.
Smiti is survived by his best friend of over 30 years, Bonnie Benoit.
He is also survived by his four daughters: Suzannah Smith of McIndoe Falls, Lilliana, Emma, and Leah Smith of St. Johnsbury; eight siblings: Beverly Wallace of Marlborough, Mass., with children, Collin and Lorelle; Darlena Smith of St. Johnsbury; Marlisa Cheney (Arthur) of McIndoe Falls with Jessica and daughter Addison and Heather and daughter Odessa; Alice Fedelski (John) of Auburndale, Mass., with sons, Rick (Donna) and Stephen (Melissa); Robert Briggs (Carlene) of Lyndonville; Allan Briggs of Waterford with children, Kirk (Christina), Monica, and Anthony; Bettie Ward of Monroe, N.H., with sons, Robert and Jeremy (Julie); and Lawrence Briggs (Carolyn) of Newark, Vt., with daughters Vera, Mary, and Laura; a sister-in-law: Linda Briggs of New Jersey with son Richie; his former wife and mother of his children: Heather Willard of St. Johnsbury; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and siblings-in-law; many dear friends, neighbors, and co-workers; and family friend: Michelle Bergeron.
John was predeceased by his parents: Mary Alice Bishop Briggs and Kingsley Austin Smith; a baby sister; brother: Richard Briggs; sister-in-law: Sharon Olcott; niece: Tammy Briggs; step-nephew: Bryan Cheney, aunt: Helen Hale; and grandmother: Ella May (Ladd) Smith.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 3 p.m., at the Union Baptist Church, 932 US-5 in Waterford, Vt. Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, 6-8 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will be at a later date at McIndoe Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The River of Life Camp (1145 Route 14, Irasburg VT 05845) or Relay for Life (55 Day Lane, Williston VT 05495) or another charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
