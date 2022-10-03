John Willard (Bill, Johnny Bill) Rodgers Obituary

John Willard (Bill, Johnny Bill) Rodgers, 80, of Lyndonville, died of complications of Covid-19 on Sept. 27, 2022, at the Pines Nursing Home, with his wife and his daughter by his side.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1942, in Williamstown, Vt., to John F. and Ruth (Robbins) Rodgers of East Montpelier.
In 1944, at the age of 2, he moved with his family to the Rodgers Farm in West Glover. He attended various one-room schoolhouses in the area and graduated from Barton Academy in 1960.
He was a grain truck driver for Ralston Purina in Orleans then St. Johnsbury, and in 1962 married Marie Amyot, the mother of their 3 children. In 1963, he was drafted and joined the National Guard. In 1966, he moved his family back to West Glover to farm with his father, for a while with his brother too and eventually with his 2 sons.
He raised Registered Jerseys and exhibited the Grand Champion at the Orleans County Fair. He was dedicated to producing the best quality milk and received an award for Highest Quality Milk from Cabot Creamery.
In addition to being a farmer, he was a logger, mechanic, horseman, president of the Trail-winders Snowmobile Club, President of the Glover Parents Club and jack of many trades. He was a big joke and story teller and was awarded “Vermont’s Biggest Liar”, which was part of a national contest. He was also a builder of 3 barns. First a free-stall barn when the original barn built in the 1800’s was torn down, then the barn built in 1978 after a fire destroyed the free-stall, then in 1980, when he sold the home farm to his brother and moved to the old Forest Young (Pot Luck) farm on Bear Call Rd, where the barn had burned. He continued farming until 1983 when he went to work as a Field Man for Cabot Creamery, where he loved going out to visit the farmers. The last paying job he had was at Burke Mountain Academy, where he provided maintenance and janitorial services for the school. He loved being there because of the kids.
He was married to his first wife until 1992, and in 1994 married Judy Halsey. They lived in Glover until deer hunting season and Florida in the winter. They were married until her death in 2013. In 2015 he married Verna Lemay. They wintered in Florida only a couple more years and eventually settled down in Lyndonville.
He was known to his grandchildren, natural and step, as Gramp. He loved them best, at least until the great grand children came to be. In the last, they were his reason to keep living, despite years of chronic pain and illness, possibly linked to a near death reaction to the live rabies vaccine he received in his 20’s, after treating a cow bitten by a rabid fox. He thought that kids should have ponies and was so happy that he helped that become a reality for the Webster kids. He loved hunting and fishing, his Jack Russell Terriers, his rare breed chickens and his garden.
He is survived by: his wife Verna Lemay her children Steven, Joanne and Donna Lemay; grandchildren Charlie and Danielle Lamont, and Amanda and Michael Green; by his children, Mark Rodgers and his wife Karen of Glover, Diane Rodgers and her spouse Kelly Young of Montpelier, John S. Rodgers and his wife Brenda of West Glover; his grandchildren, Megan Webster and her husband Dan of Coventry, Tyler Rodgers and his wife Lindsay of London, Ontario, John Finley Rodgers and his wife Kristen of West Glover, Derek Rodgers and his wife Stephany of Virginia, Violet and Ian Rodgers of Montpelier; great grand children, Noah, Addie, Logan and Asher Webster, Aria and Lincoln Rodgers; by his siblings, Ruth Ann Moffett of Kentucky, Barb Feola of Georgia, Jim Rodgers and his wife Nancy of West Glover and Catherine Anderson and her husband Michael of Georgia; nieces and nephews Brian, Kimberly, Steven, Marsha, Chris, Craig, Greg, Phil, Laura.
He is also survived by: Judy’s children Lori Halsey, Nancy Halsey Flasck and Lee Perry, Annie and Katie Lewis and their other children and grandchildren; and so many great friends, some of them life-long.
A graveside service will be held at the Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. A potluck reception will follow at the home of Jim and Nancy Rodgers.
Donations in his name can be made to a horse rescue at Kingdom Therapeutics at Safe Haven Farm, 4095 Gore Rd., Derby, VT 05829 or to The Pines Nursing Home Hospice Room, 601 Red Village Rd., Lyndonville, VT 05851
