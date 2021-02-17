Johnnie Alvah Simpson Jr. - Obituary

Johnnie Alvah Simpson Jr, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in a town that did not love him.
Johnnie was born Oct. 22, 1975, in Caledonia County, to Johnnie Sr. and Donna Simpson. Johnnie’s presence always filled a room: a social butterfly by day, a nurturing father by night. He was a best friend, mentor, peace keeper, brother, son, and most importantly a father.
Johnnie is survived by his three daughters: Lydia Mae Garfield, Deccora Nevaeh Travis, and Kiarra Ray Simpson. Johnnie’s love touched many people throughout his life but none more than his fiance Christine Shepardson and her son Koby Thomas whom they shared over a decade together. He is also survived by his mother Donna Simpson, sister Tonya Cassidy and two brothers Everett and Harry Simpson; as well as many generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his Father Johnnie Simpson Sr.
Family, friends, and others who lives Johnnie impacted are invited to Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville, N.H., from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, to reminisce, grieve, honor, and support each other.
