Johnny Allen Obituary

On June 2, 2023 our great friend, brother, son, Johnny Allen, left this Earth. He fought fiercely for 20 months to conquer Acute Myeloid Leukemia - and he won that battle - but the medications were too much to overcome.
Johnny became an absolute legend in the Northeast Kingdom as a broadcaster for several area radio stations and culminating for the past 16 years with the Northeast Sports Network. He is revered by the student athletes he covered, respected equally as much by the coaches he interviewed, as well as by his peers at NSN. He won several awards as a broadcaster and most notably is the recent VBCA (Vermont Basketball Coaches Association) Media Person of the Year award! He is simply the best color commentator Vermont has ever heard.
Johnny was a very good athlete as a young man and excelled in sports at Concord High School - a school and era he fondly remembered. He was a big time Boston Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins fan - but loved the Green Bay Packers more than any of them! He is the #1 Vermont Cheesehead of all time! We will be sneaking some of his ashes onto the field in Green Bay.
He ran a fantasy football league from 1990 until just last year. It’s the best fantasy football league there ever was. His organizational skills for not only that league, but for his job as the receiving manager at Ocean State Job Lots, and for NSN, were unrivaled. He covered every detail. In men’s league softball he was smooth as butter at shortstop and never made an inaccurate throw to first base. Johnny was also very smart. He knew everything about anything. He was the guy that you wanted on your team when playing Trivial Pursuit and undoubtedly would have won on Jeopardy!
Johnny is survived by his girlfriend Jamie Walker who was a rock as his caretaker over the past two years. They enjoyed 15 years together, traveling all around New England on vacation and watching their beloved Green Bay Packers. Not a day will go by where Jamie will not miss the good times they had together. He is also survived by his mother Barbara Cote (Donald), step-brothers John (Laray), Richard (Laurie), and Michael (Anita). His Aunt Carole Austin (Steve), Uncle Ernest Wheeler (Sherry), Uncle Raymond Wheeler (Sandy) and Uncle Burleigh Wheeler. He leaves behind a lot of special nieces, nephews and cousins.
He leaves his best friend and brother, Eric Berry, and his family, Meridith, Goddaughter Jade (Lawson), Cam, and Archer, along with great friends, Jesse Berry (Brigitte), Ryan Williams, Jeff Mosher, and so many other friends who were there during his time of need.
Johnny was predeceased by his father John Lussier, by his sister Dawn Wong (Cote) and friend Bobby Dickerman. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Perry and Harriet Wheeler, Uncles Kenneth Wheeler (Rosemary), Arthur Wheeler, George Wheeler (Connie), Alfred Wheeler (Estelle).
A Celebration of Life will occur on July 8 at the Lyndonville VFW on Hill Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please contact Eric Berry for more details.
