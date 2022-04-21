Jonathan Russell Zukowski Obituary

Nov. 26, 1990 - April 6, 2022
Jonathan Russell Zukowski was born on Nov. 26, 1990 to Katharine Pellizzari and Andrew Zukowski. Two years later, Jonathan became a brother upon the arrival of his sister, Madeline. Jonathan and Madeline were more than siblings, they were best friends. Jonathan dedicated his life to sharing his love of the natural world with Madeline. As kids the two of them would spend their days adventuring and growing together.
Born into an outdoor family, Jon was exposed to the woods, mountains and water before he could even walk. Growing up on the banks of the Pemigewasset River in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, he was surrounded by natural beauty and bounty that is unmatched in the northeast. This exposure to such a place, more than anything else, shaped the person that Jon would come to be.
Jon was what many of us wish we could be: Carefree, adventurous, energetic, passionate, and skilled. While he had already accomplished much in his all-too-short life, Jon was still growing, learning and pushing the envelope, and his future seemed limitless. Most importantly, Jon was making his living doing what he loved most – fly fishing.
As fly fishers go, while not one to brag, though Jon could have, he was one of the finest and most diverse, and at an amazingly young age. He targeted trout, salmon, steelhead, largemouth and smallmouth bass, pike, muskies, carp, scup and stripers, as well as lesser-known species such as bowfin and gar. He always seemed to excel, regardless of species or type of water. Jon was also a skilled and accomplished fly tyer and designer, with a number of patterns cataloged with Catch Fly Fishing in Montana. Jon loved introducing people to fly fishing and taught fly tying and casting classes.
Jon was a deer hunter of note, doing it the traditional and hard way – tracking in the rugged White Mountains backcountry. He shot his first spike buck at 10 years old, and harvested some beautiful trophies through the years including a buck weighing in at 212 lbs. field dressed. This earned Jon recognition from NHASTC, something he was very proud of. Jon was also an archer, spending the last few years hunting deer and bear with a bow and arrow. He often hunted small game with his dear friend, Chris Lavigne. Jon loved camping, hiking, and rock climbing as well as spending time alone in the woods, cooking himself a meal over an open fire. Jon was what we refer to as a “sportsman’s sportsman,” he did everything, and he did everything well.
Jon was an outstanding skier; he had a flow and style all his own. Again, he used his talents to influence others and coached for Loon Mountain and the Holderness Academy freestyle competition teams. Many of his students ended up on the podium at national events, something that made Jon proud, as did simply seeing his students grow into confident skiers. Jon’s commitment to the ski industry and community was second only to his fishing and hunting.
Jon allowed himself to be influenced by his teachers - Ann Kelley, Deborah Showalter, Christie Dovholuk, and principal professor and advisor Mark J. Okrant to name a few. His love of art and music stayed with him from Lin-wood Public School to Green Mountain College and beyond. While in Vermont, he learned about homesteading in college and convinced his mother that they should raise goats. Jon later attended Plymouth State College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Travel and Tourism Management and Policy.
After college, Jon became a tour guide at Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves. This was a great fit as he loved sharing his knowledge of the area, the river, and the local flora and fauna with the visitors. Jon soon took a part-time job at Mountain High Fly in Lincoln, New Hampshire, a dream job as it took his fly fishing to the next level.
Jon met his idol Bob Mallard, the Executive Director for Native Fish Coalition at Bob’s fly shop more than a decade ago. Years later they were talking about Jon purchasing his own fly shop, Mountain High Fly, discussing the industry, product strategy, merchandising, marketing, and guiding. Jon knew what he wanted to do, and with the help of his aunt and uncle Tommy and Lisa, and Laura’s parents Paul and Kim, Jonathan and his partner Laura made it happen in 2019.
Jon and Bob Mallard often talked about native fish conservation, fisheries management, and fly fishing promotion. Jon joined the New Hampshire board of Native Fish Coalition, where he helped at shows and events, and otherwise used his pulpit and influence to promote wild native fish conservation. This was something else that separated Jon from the pack.
Jon was an accomplished electric bass player, as well as a skilled guitarist and mandolin player. He and a few of his close friends formed a band, Boreal Orchestra, named after our northern coniferous forests, and his love of live music. Jon also loved experimenting with different art mediums, screen printing being one of his favorites, leaving friends and family with many original prints to remember him by.
It is widely known that for the majority of his years Jon learned much from his father Andrew. As Jon blossomed and grew into an impressive young man in his own right, the teacher became the student and Andrew began to learn from Jon. Family was everything to Jon, and he loved his mother and sister Madeline dearly, loved Laura passionately, his life and business partner, and that his late grandfather Henry was one of his mentors. Not many would know that Jon loved Manx cats, and owned two named Pasta and Ziti.
Just 31 years old at the time of his passing, Jon was a free-spirit, humble, funny, charming, and as calm and unassuming as a human being can be. As mandolin great David Grisman once said about the late great Jerry Garcia and his approach to life, the world would be a better place if everyone were a bit more like Jon.
Jonathan Zukowski leaves a big hole in this world. He will be remembered by many and missed by all. His passing reminds us all just how precious life is, and how important it is to live every day as if it could be your last, as Jon was doing when this unspeakable tragedy unfolded.
If there’s any consolation amidst this horrific tragedy, and that’s hard to imagine, it’s that Jon passed doing what he loved most, and where he most loved to do it.
Jon is survived by his parents, Katharine Pellizzari and Andrew Zukowski, younger sister Madeline Zukowski, life partner Laura Pinkham, Grandmother and family matriarch Aniela Zukowski, along with his much loved aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and his friend, that was more like a brother, John Panakio.
In lieu of flowers, the Zukowski family is requesting that you donate to https://nativefishcoalition.org/jonathan-zukowski and the Jonathan Zukowski Memorial Fly Tying Fund at GoFund.me.com, set up in Jon’s honor by the Pemigewasset chapter of Trout Unlimited.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m., at Maple Haven Campground in North Woodstock, N.H. A private service will be held at a later date.
