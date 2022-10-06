Jordan Daniel Carpenter Obituary

Jordan Daniel Carpenter, 20, of Newport passed away suddenly on the evening of Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on April 3, 2002, in Lebanon, N.H., to Melissa (Talcott) LeBlanc and Daniel Carpenter.
Jordan was known for his beautiful smile, his kind heart, quick wit and infectious laughter. His motto was, “A faithful friend is a strong defense.” He loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping at Lake Willoughby. He said he never felt more free than when he was riding his motorcycle. He was a graduate of North Country Union High School, class of 2021.
Jordan is survived by his parents, Daniel and Alexis Carpenter of Morgan, and Melissa and Justin LeBlanc of Newport Center; siblings Corine Carpenter of Newport Center, Ryan and Alexander Carpenter of Morgan, Jake, Joseph, Damian, Vincent, Mira, Juliana, and Luke LeBlanc of Newport Center; grandparents Cory and Colleen Carpenter of Morgan, Daniel and Theresa McAvinney of Westfield, Doris Gibney of Newport, Miriam LeBlanc of Newport Center and Penny LeClair of Bringham City, Utah; friends Ashtan Wheeler and Carly Lord of Newport, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was predeceased by grandfathers Frederick Talcott Jr., and Jacques LeBlanc, both of Newport Center.
Friends may call from 5 – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. also at the funeral home. A reception will be held at noon on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Hall in Troy. A traditional Mass in Latin will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy, followed by a traditional Catholic burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.
If friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Mater Dei Parish Youth Ministry Programs, P.O. Box 1078, Derby Line, VT 05830. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.