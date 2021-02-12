Joseph Desrosiers - Obituary

Joseph E. Desrosiers, Jr., 97, of Church Street, Barnet, Vt., died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Joe was born in Hartford, Conn. on Jan. 3, 1924 to Joseph E. and Della (Patenaude) Desrosiers, Sr. Following his schooling, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from Feb. 12, 1943 through Jan. 17, 1946 in the Pacific theatre.
Upon his honorable discharge, he worked as a bartender and a bar owner. He owned his own grocery store and cooked for several restaurants. Eventually, he was employed for a number of years with Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, Calif. where he worked on insulation tiles for the shuttle program and the Saturn rockets for the Apollo space program.
On Aug. 7, 1961 he married Ethel I. Hussey and in 1979 they settled in Barnet where they owned and operated their own dairy farm, Muddling Farm.
Joe was predeceased by his wife, Ethel I. Desrosiers on Dec. 9, 2010.
He is survived by a daughter, Dawn Onalfo and husband Len Ferrier of Brentwood, Calif.; three grandsons, James L. Hernandez, Angelo J. Onalfo and Michael D. Onalfo; and 10 great-grandchildren.
No services are being planned at this time.
Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, Barnet.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
