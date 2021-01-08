Joseph F. LaCroix - Obituary

Joseph F. (Ferdinand, Fred, Pop, Dad, Joe, Pepere) LaCroix passed away peacefully on Christmas morning, 2020. Ferdinand was born on December 13, 1930 in Sutton, Vermont (the youngest of 13 children) to Zephire and Leontine LaCroix.
Early influences in his life included time spent with his “spirited” hard-working family and his studies at a seminary in Massachusetts. With a strong sense for adventure and service to country, Ferdinand enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951. This decision opened up countless opportunities for this enthusiastic young man, resulting in a very successful 24-year career in Air Force Food Service.
Following wartime service at Suwon Air Base during the Korean War, Ferdinand made the wisest decision of his young life in marrying his lovely wife of 67 years, Jeanette (Mom, Ma, Ma-ma-zoo, Memere) Guyer of Lyndonville, Vermont. Fred and Jeanette’s beautiful life together brought them to Ohio, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Japan, Missouri, Montana, Colorado, and Turkey. Also during this time, their 5 children (Ricky, Stevie, Jimmy, Vicki, and Johnny) were born.
Family experiences focused on life-long friendships, supporting each other’s interests in a wide-variety of sports and academics, always embracing his French-Canadian heritage. Providing an environment filled with faith, hard work, and commitment to family…was what it was all about! After retiring from the Air Force in 1975, Pop’s background in food service was rewarded with a great position in Sacramento, California—Project Manager for all food service operations at Mather, Beale, and McClellan Air Force Bases. But after a couple of years, New England was calling them back, eventually “settling down” in Littleton, New Hampshire.
Joe’s culinary expertise continued in the Littleton area, managing the restaurant at the Continental 93 Motor Inn, overseeing the food service program for the Littleton School District, catering events for many friends and organizations, and managing food operations for the Mount Washington Cog Railway. If you live within a 50-mile radius of Littleton, you may have had some of Joe’s popular seafood chowder! Just prior to retiring, he worked as a delivery driver for Bond Auto Parts.
Anyone who knew Dad, can attest to his fervent support for the Dallas Cowboys. Over the years, you may have even lost (or won) a couple bucks in a friendly wager! Also a regular fan at Littleton High School sporting events, Pepere’s love for local sports continued long after his own children graduated.
Joseph F. LaCroix is survived by his wife Jeanette, son Rick and wife Jody LaCroix, son Steve LaCroix and wife Karen Eddy, son Jim LaCroix, daughter Vicki and husband Eric Brigham, son John LaCroix and fiancé Maureen Trujillo, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium have been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
