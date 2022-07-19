Joseph Frank Neveu Obituary

Joseph Frank Neveu, 79, of Stetson Terrace in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with family by his side.
Frank was born in Hardwick, Vt. on April 28, 1943, to Frank W. and Blanch R. (Deschamps) Neveu. He was raised and educated in Hardwick attending Hardwick Academy. On Oct. 7, 1977, Frank married Shirley Anne Hall and the couple shared 44 years together.
Frank was the consummate truck driver. He drove for several companies including St. J Trucking, Holmes, Calkins, and St. J Beverage. He was known for keeping all his equipment pristine. He loved his profession and his friends from everywhere. No matter where he went, he could start a conversation.
Some of his pastimes included Harley-Davidson trips with Shirley and their friends; getting his 1957 John Deere tractor restored to perfect condition; and going to local parades with his grandson, Adam, who he was very close to.
Frank was predeceased by his parents; his beloved grandson, Adam R. Hovey; and his special four-legged companion, Dudley.
In addition to his wife Shirley, Frank is survived by his sister, Helen Neveu of Hardwick; sons Donald Hovey and wife Cindi, and Dennis Hovey; and his close friends, Howie Stahler and Phil Garand.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at noon, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vt., with Fr. Lance Harlow presiding.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
