Joseph L. Menard, Jr., age 73, of Severance Hill Road, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed unexpectedly at his home following a recent decline in health on March 30, 2023.
He was born in Westfield, Mass., on June 10, 1949, son to the late Joseph Louis, Sr. and Verna May (Elliott) Menard. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Susan (Churchill) Menard of Lyndonville, his daughter, Ann Menard of Massachusetts, his sister Pat Lindsay of Bennington, Vt., and two grandchildren. He was also predeceased by a brother: John L. Menard. There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
